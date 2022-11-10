Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$1.88. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 49,935 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

