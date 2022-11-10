Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,992 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 123,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.