Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Australian Vintage’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australia/New Zealand; UK, Europe & Americas; and Asia segments. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

