Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Australian Vintage’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Australian Vintage Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92.
About Australian Vintage
