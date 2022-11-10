AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $21.45 on Thursday, hitting $2,486.34. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,162.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

