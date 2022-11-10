Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 8.6 %

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.