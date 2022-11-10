Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 485 ($5.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).
Aviva Trading Down 1.8 %
Aviva stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 426.30 ($4.91). 5,877,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.31. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4,263.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.