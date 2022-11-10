Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 485 ($5.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).

Aviva stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 426.30 ($4.91). 5,877,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.31. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4,263.00.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

