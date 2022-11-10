AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AxoGen traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 26477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
