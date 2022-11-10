Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $130.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

