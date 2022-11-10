Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 3,163.6% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Shares of Azrieli Group stock remained flat at $71.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
