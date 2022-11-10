B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.55

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

B Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $602.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.20.

B Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.