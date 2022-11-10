B. Riley Boosts Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target to $7.50

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Transphorm Trading Down 12.6 %
OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.
Institutional Trading of Transphorm
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,765,000.
Transphorm Company Profile
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.