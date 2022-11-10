B. Riley Boosts Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target to $7.50

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Transphorm Trading Down 12.6 %

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,765,000.

Transphorm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Articles

