B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.84 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $5,264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.