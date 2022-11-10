Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,661 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

