Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,127 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

