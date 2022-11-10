Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $28.83 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.