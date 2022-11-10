Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,177,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after acquiring an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,378,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

