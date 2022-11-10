Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,709 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

