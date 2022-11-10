Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 6.1 %

ACN traded up $16.19 on Thursday, reaching $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.