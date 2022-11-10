Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE DVN traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.33. 166,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,913,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

