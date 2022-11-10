Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

