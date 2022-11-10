Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 2,079.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 2.99% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,730. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

