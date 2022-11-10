Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $127,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $12.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.65. 59,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,429. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

