Ballard Power Systems Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

