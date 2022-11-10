Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 294,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $971.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Banc of California by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 462,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banc of California by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Banc of California by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

