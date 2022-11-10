Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Banc of California Price Performance
Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 294,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $971.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banc of California Company Profile
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
