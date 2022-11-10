Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) PT Lowered to $4.80 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $4.80 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBD. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,922,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.