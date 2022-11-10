BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 5.9 %

BANDAI NAMCO stock traded up 1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 33.95. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,524. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of 31.05 and a 52 week high of 42.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is 35.20.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.