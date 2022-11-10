Bank of America Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $33.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Fluor Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSE:FLR opened at $32.11 on Friday. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
