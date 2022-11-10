Bank of America Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $33.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $32.11 on Friday. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.