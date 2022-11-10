Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in October

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 15th total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKRIY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.40) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.00) to €7.20 ($7.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.00) to €7.10 ($7.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BKRIY stock remained flat at $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

