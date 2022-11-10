Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 17,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 184,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.48 million and a PE ratio of -21.39.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

