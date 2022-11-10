Barclays Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.22.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.05. 439,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,149. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$18.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

