Barclays Lowers Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $34.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.