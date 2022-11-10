Barclays Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $185.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.
MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.77.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
