Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.