Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
