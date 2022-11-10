Barrington Research Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $15.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 109,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after buying an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

