Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BFAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,611,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

