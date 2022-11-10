Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. 24,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 499,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $2,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $2,852,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

