Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 55,957 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 266.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,957 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invitae were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Invitae by 1,190.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,011 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Invitae by 52.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

