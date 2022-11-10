Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $201,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.92.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $159.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

