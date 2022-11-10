Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

