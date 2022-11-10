Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.25) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.29). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $97.70.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

