Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $215.16

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $215.16 and last traded at $223.45, with a volume of 20922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

