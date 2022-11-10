Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CAO Doug Zink Sells 219 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CAO Doug Zink sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $16,696.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $539,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 183,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

