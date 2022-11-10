Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.31 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Belo Sun Mining

(Get Rating)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.