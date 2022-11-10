Bend DAO Trading 34.1% Lower This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $39.10 million and $314,597.55 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

