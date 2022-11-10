Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Berkshire Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

