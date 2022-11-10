Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Berkshire Bancorp Stock Performance
Berkshire Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $13.71.
About Berkshire Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Bancorp (BERK)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.