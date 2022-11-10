Beta Finance (BETA) Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00565955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.77 or 0.29479681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

