Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $97.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Beyond Meat

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

