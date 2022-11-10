Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 22.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 22.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.48. 95,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,694,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 20.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after buying an additional 467,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

