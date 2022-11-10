Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.30.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %
BCYC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
