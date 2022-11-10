Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410.20 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 411.60 ($4.74). Approximately 706,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,499,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($4.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 465 ($5.35) to GBX 415 ($4.78) in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.13.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.58), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($405,304.69).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

